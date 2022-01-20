General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $72.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,719,485. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 39.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

