Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

