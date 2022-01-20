mStable USD Trading Down 2.2% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.12 million and $147,131.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00096091 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.71 or 1.00089083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00029889 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00596734 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

