Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.36

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $96.88 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

