Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Cap of $127.70 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $127.70 million and $34.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001113 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00095782 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

