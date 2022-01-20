U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

USB opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

