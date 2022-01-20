Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 22.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FYX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $92.38. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period.

