Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 22.2%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FYX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $92.38. 207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Read More: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.