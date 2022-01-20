Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Rises By 20.8%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.81. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

