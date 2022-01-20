First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 222,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSG. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,900,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,635,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,063,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,541,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,389,000.

NASDAQ FRSG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

