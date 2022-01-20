Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.08

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 521559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 549,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

