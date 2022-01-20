Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.72

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $77,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,850 shares of company stock worth $208,154. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

