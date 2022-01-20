Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Down 3.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.89 and last traded at $67.17. 8,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 240,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $1,572,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
