iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 187,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,492,102 shares.The stock last traded at $25.43 and had previously closed at $25.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

