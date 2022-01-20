QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 4.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 140,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,710,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

