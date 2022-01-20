Bokf Na Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

