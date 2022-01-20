CastleArk Alternatives LLC Purchases New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,745 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,972,000. Adobe accounts for 1.3% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $528.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $600.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $252.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.