iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.45. The stock had a trading volume of 815,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,756,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $204.38 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

