$0.11 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market cap of $604.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

