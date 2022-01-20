Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.13 Million

Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $73.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $241.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.07 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $299.98 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $302.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

PEBO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. 556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $929.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

