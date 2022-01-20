CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.43. 58,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.