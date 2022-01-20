Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 3,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.33.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $372.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,961. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.76. The company has a market cap of $365.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

