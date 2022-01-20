CX Institutional Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.16 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

