Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 24,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $259.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.20. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 17.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

