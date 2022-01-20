Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in December

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS HYMTF traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 1,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.

