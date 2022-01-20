StrongHands (SHND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $377,264.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,536,269,871 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

