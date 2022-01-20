B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of BTG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 763,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,592. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Amundi bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in B2Gold by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in B2Gold by 275.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

