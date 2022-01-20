National Bank Financial Boosts Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HERXF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

HERXF stock remained flat at $$13.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.