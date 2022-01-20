Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

