Zacks: Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. Sientra has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $169.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

