OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 109,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

