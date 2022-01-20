OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 109,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

