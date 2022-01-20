Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Invests $129,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 42.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 172.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 426,079 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 155,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

