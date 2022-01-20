El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $108.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $474.41 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $475.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

LOCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.28. 949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,137. The stock has a market cap of $485.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.