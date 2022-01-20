Noked Israel Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,450 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 10.7% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 293,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,617. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

