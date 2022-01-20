Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been given a $26.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 910,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,342,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after purchasing an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after purchasing an additional 463,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $772,503,000 after purchasing an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

