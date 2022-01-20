Cormark Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

ALS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Altius Minerals stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$18.77. The company had a trading volume of 109,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,991. The firm has a market cap of C$773.06 million and a P/E ratio of 15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$13.48 and a 1 year high of C$19.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

