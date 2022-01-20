Eight Capital Lowers Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$3.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s previous close.

FOOD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Shares of TSE FOOD traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.40. 257,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$3.19 and a one year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

