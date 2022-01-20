CastleArk Alternatives LLC Buys Shares of 530,500 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 530,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,384,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. 667,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,198,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.