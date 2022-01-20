2,062 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $773.84.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $585.43. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,772. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $574.17 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.