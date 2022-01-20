Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 3.1% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Netflix by 18.8% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $538,314,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $521.50. The company had a trading volume of 72,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.06.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

