RB Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $120,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

