Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.