CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 158,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 93.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,396 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $438,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 189,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average of $143.96. The stock has a market cap of $398.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

