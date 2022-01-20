Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
HON stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $213.89. 31,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,580. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Several research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.