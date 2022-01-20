Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $213.89. 31,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,580. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

