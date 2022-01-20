Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 96,087 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,558,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,087 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $109,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

