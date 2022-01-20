PSI Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 9.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.