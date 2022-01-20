HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $90.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLFFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($125.00) to €113.00 ($128.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €78.00 ($88.64) to €68.00 ($77.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of HLFFF remained flat at $$62.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $114.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

