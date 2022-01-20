Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $107.86. 98,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,731. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

