Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,276,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $130.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

