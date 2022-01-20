Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $403.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $539,929.43 and $403.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.